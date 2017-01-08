Offers retort to Voice writer on illegal rentals
To the Citizens Voice person who is kindly providing me with “more common sense to follow,” but who also lacks the integrity to sign his or her name to a Letter to the Editor — allow me to retort.
I have lived in Key West for 30 years. I am an honest, hard-working resident who has never once relied on government assistance to pay my rent. I have worked as many job...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.