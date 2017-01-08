Robin Robinson

Go to native nature school at the new City Hall

Bert Bender, architect for the new City Hall, proudly announced that the building was going to qualify for the LEED platinum rating. That rating included the widespread use of native plants in the new landscape.

Evan Bell from Ecoscapes in Key West, took the original plan for the landscaping that was submitted by an Orlando company called Little John and tweaked it. “I modifi...