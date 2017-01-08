Florida Keys News
Sunday, January 8, 2017
City hires law firm over harbor dispute
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
The battle over access to Truman Harbor could be entering a new chapter with the city’s retention of an Orlando-based law firm.

Gray Robinson Attorneys at Law have been hired to explore legal options against the Navy over the 2013 public closure of the harbor, according to Key West City Attorney Shawn Smith.

The firm has 13 offices throughout Florida (including...

