• OIRF grants

Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking applications for projects that have significance for preserving the architectural and/or cultural history of Key West. The deadline for receipt of applications is Jan. 20. For information and applications, visit http://www.oirf.org.

• Toastmasters

Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Keys Federal Credit Union in Key Plaza. For information, call 305-295-7501. Visitors are welcome to attend. KFCU is located at 3022 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

• Castaways event

The Southernmost Coconut Castaways will hold its monthly benefit event from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Mangrove Mama’s. The charity is KOA Care Camp, a camp for children with cancer. The public is invited. The restaurant is located at Mile Marker 20 on Sugarloaf Key.

• Artists wanted

The Little White House is sponsoring the Harry S Truman Plein Air Paint-off at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Artists are invited to bring their paint and canvas to create a portrait of today’s Truman Little White House. For information, call Jill at 516-220-8665. The Little White house is located at 111 Front St.

• Writers Guild meeting

The Key West Writers Guild will meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 14, in the conference room at the Condominiums at 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Enter through the gate just to the left of the flagpoles. Free parking is available across the street. For information, call 904-403-0866.

• DAR meeting

Nora Quinlan will speak about “Identifying a King: Richard III, DNA and Genealogy” at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, meeting of the Florida Keys Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at Florida Keys Steak and Lobster House in Marathon. The public is invited. For reservations, email flkeysdar@gmail.com or call Gloria at 443-631-2551.