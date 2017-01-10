Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Ferry operators to receive citations for grounding
Citations could be issued as early as today to the owners of several ferry vessels operating from Key West to Fort Myers for running aground just off Key West late last month.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary are investigating claims the operators of Big Cat Express ran aground on a turtle grass flat just off the N...
