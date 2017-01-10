KEY WEST
Coast Guard rescues kayaker offshore
The Coast Guard received a call from Key West police Saturday after a reported kayaker lost a paddle and drifted from Cow Key Channel to roughly one and a half miles offshore in the strong winds that arrived over the weekend.
Coast Guard Sector Key West commanding officer Capt. Jeffrey Janszen said the man was found wearing a lifejacket offshore after the Coast Guard launched...
