Florida Keys News
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
SEALED WITH A KISS
Iconic sculpture installed to celebrate US Navy
CITIZEN STAFF

The dramatic “Embracing Peace” sculpture by American artist Seward Johnson was installed Tuesday in front of the Key West Custom House Museum on Front Street.

The 25-foot, 15,000-pound iconic sculpture replaces another Johnson sculpture, “Time for Fun” at the entrance to the museum. 

The bronze sculpture honors the moment in New York Ci...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition
