Florida Keys News
Lady Conchs rally against Eagles for first win
Ahead by eight point at halftime, history seemed to be on the side of the Island Christian girls basketball teams the Eagles were on the verge of its first ever win against Key West High. However, the Lady Conchs dominated the boards in the second half to come from behind to pull out a 53-47 victory on Tuesday night in Islamorada.
“That was a win we wanted to have,” sai...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.