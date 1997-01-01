Who would have ever thought that I’d be reviewing a book in which my younger brother, Bill, would be one of the central characters? Well, I guess there’s always a first time for everything.

Jim Dees' “The Statue and the Fury” (named for one of William Faulkner’s most challenging novels) is a yearbook of the events of 1997 in Oxford, Miss., the home of Ole Miss. As the Hale-Bopp comet blazed across the sky, Willie Nelson, James Brown, Sam Phillips of Sun Record fame, Johnny Cochran and Henry Kissinger came to town, and Ole Miss made a serious attempt to make long overdue amends with James Meridith, the first black student to ever enroll at the University as they sought to discard long-standing symbols of the university that were considered by some to be politically incorrect and offensive. In 1962, Meridith’s enrollment had set off riots that resulted in multiple deaths and the campus being placed under martial law. Dees, now a host for “Thacker Mountain Radio," was a rookie cub reporter for The Oxford Eagle at that time.

In many ways, the year was a quirky one for the small burg of Oxford. Faulkner’s bootlegger even died that year. The opening shots were fired when the town decided to widen a city street and protesters vowed to go to jail to prevent the city crews from cutting the trees the street widening would necessitate. It was also the 100th anniversary of the birth of Oxford’s most famous native, Nobel Prize-winning author Faulkner. The city fathers deemed it to be an appropriate time to honor Faulkner with a life-size bronze monument, and they hired my brother to sculpt it for them. Little did Bill know he was walking into a nine-month controversy that would have the townspeople at each other’s throats before it concluded.

Everything about the statue was being disputed. The disputes ranged from Faulkner’s pose to where the statue would be displayed. The city wanted it on the town square; the Faulkner family insisted it be put in the yard along with the wisteria at Rowan Oak, Faulkner’s long-time home. The Faulkners were willing to do whatever was necessary to get their way, including gathering up all Faulkner memorabilia and sending it permanently out of town. The crisis went into overtime when it was disclosed that a magnolia tree on the town square would have to be cut down to make room for the monument. It was thought these changes would convert the square from Harper Lee to Disney World. Caught in the middle, Bill Beckwith spent his year being a mediator instead of being a sculptor.

This book is a snapshot portrait that captures a world and a year within a single frame and is a veritable real-life who’s-who of the real Yoknapatawpha County. It is a captivating mishmash of tales of down-home small-town life, which at times is acerbic, self-depreciating, aggrandizing, outrageous, blasphemous, droll and inciteful, all of which I found to be entertaining. In summary, it is quintessentially Mississippian as it explores many aspects of Southern life, including sensitive topics like race relations. I only had two complaints: the author seemed a little too “me-me” as he related the story and the formatting on the Kindle edition was atrocious and distracting.

I have kept a file concerning the 1997 Faulkner statue controversy for years. I guess I can throw it out now that Dees has summarized the events much better than I ever would have.

