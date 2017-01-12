Florida Keys News
Fish house cited for illegal undersized hogfish
A popular Stock Island-based fish house was accused of illegally possessing 123 undersized hogfish on Monday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The FWC received an anonymous tip the same day that a Fishbusterz employee was filleting undersized hogfish and arrived to find just that as well as 47 undersized in a nearby orange bin by the fillet...
