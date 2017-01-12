Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Schools lawsuit may head to trial
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

An appeals court has overturned a judge’s ruling clearing the Monroe County School Board of wrongdoing in a wrongful termination lawsuit and the case will go to a jury trial.

The 3rd District Court of Appeal issued a ruling Wednesday stating that Circuit Court Judge Mark Jones should not have ruled himself in summary judgment in favor of the school board and against former sc...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Screwworm flies to be released in Homestead
Thursday, January 12, 2017
State: Crosswalks need more study
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Fish house cited for illegal undersized hogfish
Thursday, January 12, 2017
SEALED WITH A KISS
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Locals to join march on Washington
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Accused backpack bomber fires attorney
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
State to shutter Big Pine Key prison
Thursday, January 12, 2017 -
State nixes channel dredging plan
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -
Chilton is going full throttle
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -
Screwworms found on mainland
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 -
CHS: No to ending hospital lease
Monday, January 9, 2017 -
City hires law firm over harbor dispute
Sunday, January 8, 2017 -