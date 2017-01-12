Florida Keys News
Coward powers Conchs' merciless win past Spartans
It was an easier win than expected for the Key West High boys’ soccer team on Wednesday night against Monsignor Pace in Miami.
The Conchs started slow but finished strong against the Spartans with an 8-0 mercy-rule win at the North Dade campus.
Senior midfielder Brian Coward netted three goals to lead the Conchs to their third win in a row, the past two on the r...
