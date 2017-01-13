1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:35 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 71.5, wind northwest 2, clouds 2, weather pleasant. Read papers. In the afternoon walked down to the Fort with Matilda and the children. The USS Fulton came in about 4 p.m.

1861: During the night,...