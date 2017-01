The 36-year-old homeless man accused of robbing the Centennial Bank on Whitehead Street in October of $3,200 has been federally indicted and will face 20 years in prison if convicted, according to court records.

Stephen Daniel Stump, 36, entered the bank at 701 Whitehead St. at 12:32 p.m. on Oct. 25, demanded money and told the teller he had a bomb in his backpack, accor...