Friday, January 13, 2017
Obama ends 'wet foot, dry foot'
BY The Associated press and citizen staff

Key West resident and Cuban native Alfredo Aguero had mixed emotions Thursday evening.   

“They’re going to stop people dying trying to come to Florida,” Aguero said of President Barack Obama’s unexpected repeal of the nation’s  “wet foot, dry foot” policy with Cuba. “You never know how many thousands of people die at s...

