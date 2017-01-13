Islamorada man charged with child cruelty
ISLAMORADA — A 40-year-old man accused of hitting a boy in the back with a belt was arrested early Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Aroldo Coronado Mendez was charged with felony child abuse.
Deputies responded to a disturbance just after 3 a.m. at a residence in Islamorada. When they arrived, they spoke with all the...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.