Citizen's Voice
“With the end of ‘wet foot, dry foot’ Commissioner Weekley’s desire to make Key West a sanctuary city might actually mean something.”
“Since they are charging a fee to get into the Seafood Festival at Bayview Park, how about making sure that anyone trying to enter with a dog has a legitimate service dog. Problem solved for that event. Since the p...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.