Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Police: Former CEO of Budweiser pulls gun
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

Former Anheuser-Busch chief executive officer August Busch IV pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the ground during a confrontation with a motorist at a bank on Thursday, according to Key West police. 

Busch, whose full name is August Adolphus Busch IV, 52, of St. Louis, Missouri, was neither arrested nor cited in the incident. 

Busch IV was in a bla...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Minor injuries after car lands in water
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Key Largo cocaine suspect a fugitive
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Man in threats case faces 20 years
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Crash lawsuit likely headed to mediation
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Alleged bank robber indicted
Friday, January 13, 2017
City to hire contractor for amphitheater construction
Friday, January 13, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
City to discuss South Roosevelt changes
Saturday, January 14, 2017 -
Obama ends 'wet foot, dry foot'
Friday, January 13, 2017 -
State to shutter Big Pine Key prison
Thursday, January 12, 2017 -
State nixes channel dredging plan
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -
Chilton is going full throttle
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 -
Screwworms found on mainland
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 -