Police: Former CEO of Budweiser pulls gun
Former Anheuser-Busch chief executive officer August Busch IV pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the ground during a confrontation with a motorist at a bank on Thursday, according to Key West police.
Busch, whose full name is August Adolphus Busch IV, 52, of St. Louis, Missouri, was neither arrested nor cited in the incident.
Busch IV was in a bla...
