Off-duty cop in scuffle with homeless man

KEY WEST — A 51-year-old homeless man who allegedly threatened an off-duty Key West police officer who had backed into his bicycle at Key Plaza on Tuesday was arrested, according to an incident report.

Robert Deegan, of Key West, was charged with felony aggravated assault.

Kristopher Bouvier was off-duty at the 2900 North Roosevelt Blvd. shopping cen...