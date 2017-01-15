1848: The new Key West Lighthouse on Whitehead Street was lighted for the first time.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9:30 a.m. barometer 29.39, thermometer 66.5, wind north northeast 7, clouds 10, with a light drizzle, very ugly weather. Several travelers came down...