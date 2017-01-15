Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"
Pets can be kept safely outside in cooler weather
By DR. DOUG MADER Citizen Columnist
Dear Dr. Doug,
I have a little indoor dog, but my neighbor keeps her dogs outside all the time. This past weekend it was so cold, I felt sorry for them. Isn’t it cruel to keep them outside in weather like this?
— No name
Dear No Name,
I was in Publix las...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.