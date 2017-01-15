Robin Robinson

Legends of the Pfahl shared at Key West Garden Club

I didn’t realize how important Jay Pfahl was in the orchid world until he spoke to the Key West Garden Club about his travels to his wife’s home country of Columbia. In Columbia, orchids grow like ground covers. Even at 20,000 feet there are frequent colonies along the roadsides.

For Pfahl, hunting orchids entailed wet, dirty, muddy, tick-laden treks through hot and col...