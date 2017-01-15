Submissions sought for Kids Weather artwork
By
Weather submissions sought
The Citizen is asking area Pre-K, elementary, church, charter and Montessori schools to submit artwork from their students for the newpaper’s daily weather forecast on 1A.
To aid in publication, submissions should follow these guidelines:
• Original artwork on 5 x 8 paper, but no smaller 3 x 5 index cards;
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.