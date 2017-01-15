Celebrations mark MLK Day
Numerous events are scheduled throughout the day on Monday, Jan. 16, to “Remember, Celebrate and Act” in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Activities begin with a prayer breakfast, sponsored by the Interfaith Ministerial Alliance, at the Beachside Marriott at 8 a.m. From noon to 4 p.m., there will be a festive celebration at the Nelson English Park, followed by the an...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.