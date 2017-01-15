Florida Keys Business
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Final resting place
Southern Keys Cemetery offers columbariums for remains

By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen

No one wants to admit they keep the cremated remains of a loved one boxed up in a bottom drawer, on the back shelf of a closet or even in the trunk of their car. But it happens more often than one would think.

“So often people don’t know what to do with a loved one’s cremains, or cremated remains,” said Stan Sabuk, who bought Southern Keys Cemetery on Big Co...

