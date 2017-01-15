Florida Keys Business
Final resting place
Southern Keys Cemetery offers columbariums for remains
By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen
No one wants to admit they keep the cremated remains of a loved one boxed up in a bottom drawer, on the back shelf of a closet or even in the trunk of their car. But it happens more often than one would think.
“So often people don’t know what to do with a loved one’s cremains, or cremated remains,” said Stan Sabuk, who bought Southern Keys Cemetery on Big Co...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.