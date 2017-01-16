KEY WEST

Concert in the Palm Garden

The accomplished musical duo, The Kennedys, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Key West Public Library’s Palm Garden.

The band has been together for more than two decades and has released a dozen albums.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Key West Library and gates open at 6:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, t...