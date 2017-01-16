TERESA LOUISE (CHEEK) LANEY

Teresa Louise (Cheek) Laney passed away peacefully in Ocala, Florida, on Jan. 10, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer.

Teresa was born Jan. 28, 1957 in Key West, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray W. Cheek and Billie (Cheek) Humbert.

She was born and raised in Key West, then transplanted to Orlando...