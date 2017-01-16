Check fraud suspect arrested

KEY LARGO — A 24-year-old woman accused of forging a former employee’s check last month was arrested Thursday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Mauris Elena Peralta, of Key Largo, was charged with felony forgery and felony larceny.

A deputy responded to Rodeway Inn, 99202 Overseas Highway, on Jan. 2 where he met with the o...