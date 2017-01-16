ISLAMORADA
Author to discuss fishing history in the Keys
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will host an audio-visual presentation by author Bob Epstein at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Island Community Church, Mile Marker 83, bayside.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Epstein’s presentation will draw from his books, “A History of Fishing in the Florida Keys” and “Afr...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.