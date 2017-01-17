KEY WEST

Littles on the Lighthouse Lawn

Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition recently announced its newest program, in partnership with the Key West Art & Historical Society, called Littles on the Lighthouse Lawn.

Families are invited to come enjoy playing on the beautiful lighthouse lawn and develop friendships with other local children and parents. The Key West Lighthouse is located at 938 Whitehead St.

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

...