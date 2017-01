Citizen's Voice

“To set the record straight, for the past 25 years or more there were four signs at the four main entrances to Bayview Park. Corners of Truman and Jose Marti, Virginia and Jose Marti, Truman at entrance to tennis courts and Virginia entrance. The signs state: Park Rules: No Unauthorized Vehicles, No Dogs Allowed, No Alcoholic Beverages, No Soliciting, No Loitering. Over the past...