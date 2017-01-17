Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Two people airlifted in separate crashes
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

Two people were airlifted to Miami in two separate Lower Keys crashes on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The first crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on Stock Island just south of Cross Street at Mile Marker 4.5 in the southbound lane of U.S. 1 when a scooter driven by Jack Cantres, 23, of Key West, failed to slow and crashed into the back of a 2016 Chevrolet tru...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
John Vagnoni's first beer led to a Key West career
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Historical society names USCGC Ingham Ship of the Year
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Yellowtail allocations to be discussed
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
City to vote on joining FKAA to fight against FPL
Monday, January 16, 2017
Call resigns from hospital district board
Monday, January 16, 2017
Uber back on county's agenda
Monday, January 16, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Three die while working on trench
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 -
Goliath grouper debate ramps up again
Monday, January 16, 2017 -
FKCC offers bachelor's degree
Sunday, January 15, 2017 -
City to discuss South Roosevelt changes
Saturday, January 14, 2017 -
Obama ends 'wet foot, dry foot'
Friday, January 13, 2017 -
State to shutter Big Pine Key prison
Thursday, January 12, 2017 -