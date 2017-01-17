Florida Keys News
Three die while working on trench
BY Theresa Java Key West Citizen
KEY LARGO — Three workers contracted by Monroe County for a road project in the Sexton Cove subdivision died of apparent gas inhalation inside a wastewater drainage hole Monday and one firefighter is fighting for his life at a Miami hospital, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
Dispatchers were called at 8:28 a.m. and emergency crews responded to the work site on Long Key Ro...
