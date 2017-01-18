District to keep funneling water to Florida Bay

SOUTH FLORIDA — The ailing Florida Bay is set to get a bit fresher for good after some approved moves recently.

The South Florida Water Management District’s governing board last week gave the go-ahead on several construction projects related to providing billions of gallons of freshwater annually to the large body of water at the southern end of Everglades National Park.

Although the releases have been occurring since September under an emergency fix by the district, these projects will look to turn that permanent.

“I echo the call of my constituents in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties to make more freshwater available to Florida Bay a top priority,” said board member Federico Fernandez at the Thursday meeting. “Today signals the start of real progress to help save this treasured ecosystem. This board is committed to getting projects built and working to improve South Florida’s water bodies.”

According to the district, these projects will include degrading a weir, a low-sitting dam that allows some water to flow over it; sending additional water through control structures; connecting the Frog Pond detention system to the west canal in that area; and rebuilding another weir and levee to keep more water in Everglades National Park.

The additional water being sent south will be pushed into Taylor Slough — the main freshwater tributary of the bay. The components of these new projects were approved the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in December.

The district’s original operational plan said it would provide as much as 6.5 billion gallons more freshwater per year to the bay. Akin Owosina, chief of the district’s hydrology and hydraulics bureau, previously said the plan would allow roughly 20,000 acre-feet of water more through the head of the slough, which is double previous amounts.

Not all are convinced that these projects will be heavily beneficial to the bay, though.

Everglades Foundation wetland ecologist Stephen Davis told the Free Press on Monday that at best it would provide a marginal benefit to the bay, which has become too salty due to drainage projects that divert away freshwater. He said the real benefactor would be South Dade farmers.

“It will enhance their flood control,” Davis said.

Davis characterized the move as nothing more than minor tweaking to the system — pulling water here and putting it there — and that it would do no good during the localized droughts often felt in South Florida during the dry months.

The bay, used heavily by recreational and commercial anglers, is said to still be in desperate need of more freshwater after suffering a massive seagrass die-off in 2015 that wiped out a documented 22,000 acres in its northeastern portion. The catastrophe was caused by high salinity levels, made worse by the South Florida drought at that time.

Davis said his organization continues to monitor parts of the bay that experienced the die-off. He described continued degradation of the seagrass beds with many of those basins showing signs of a future major algal bloom — one he predicted could be seen as early as April.

