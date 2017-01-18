Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Woman with box cutter at airport arrested
A woman accused of concealing a box cutter in a hollowed-out book that was inside carry-on luggage at Key West International Airport on Jan. 11 was arrested by the FBI on Friday, according to federal court records.
Alison Anne Pickford “did knowingly attempt to get on an aircraft, intended for operation in interstate and foreign air transportation, while carrying o...
