Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Dolphins lose important match for district seed
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
Just five minutes into its District 16-1A match against Miami Community Charter, the Marathon High School boys’ soccer team fell apart after giving up a goal in a very important match to determine its seeding for the district tournament which begins next week.

Coach Jim Murphy was baffled about his team’s lack of enthusiasm in what could be one of their final games of t...

