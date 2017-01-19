KEY WEST

Women's sailing classes expand

The Key West Community Sailing Center’s free sailing instruction for women has expanded.

Classes will be held on Saturdays, from 3 to 5 p.m., as well as on Sundays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Beginners are welcome to the class, which is led by professional sailing instructors. The sailing center is located at 705 Palm Drive. For information, call 305-292-5993.

