• BPK Botanical Society

The Big Pine Key Botanical Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. today at Lord of the Seas Church. The speaker will be Patrick Garvey, Grimal Grove director, and film producer and screenwriter Raul Bermudez. They will present the trailer for the Grimal Grove documentary. The public is invited. For information, call Deb at 305-849-2986.

• Library speaker

Michael Haskins, author of nine books in his Mick Murphy Key West Mystery series, will be the featured speaker of the Friends of the Marathon Library at 1:30 p.m. today at St. Columba Episcopal Church, located at 451 52nd Street. The event is free and open to the public.

• Hellings House celebration

The Woman’s Club will celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Hellings House Museum, 319 Duval St., at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. For information, call 305-294-2039 or visit http://www.keywestwomansclub.org.

• Matecumbe Trolley tours

The Matecumbe Historical Trust is presenting guided historical trolley tours throughout Islamorada on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at 10 a.m. For information, call Barbara Edgar at 305-393-0940. Tours begin at the Islamorada Moose Lodge, 81573 Old Highway.

• MS support group

A multiple sclerosis support group for those with MS and their caregivers will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Key West Library. For information, call Sandi at 305-396-7553. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.

• Second Line March

The Crooks Annual Second Line will benefit the Bahama Village Music Program with a parade up Duval St. at noon on Sunday, Jan. 22. The free annual event, beginning at Hog’s Breath, celebrates the lives of those loved and lost on the island and is open to the public. Sign up, volunteer, donate or obtain more information by visiting http://www.crookssecondlinekw.com; by visiting the Crooks Annual Second Line Facebook Page; by emailing crookssecondlinekw@gmail.com; or by calling 305-680-9604.