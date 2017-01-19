Philanthropist praises Naval History exhibit

I have just seen the Key West Naval History exhibit at the Key West Custom House Museum.

It is a major triumph for Cori Convertito, the curator.

All schools should have a holiday and ship the occupants out to the Custom House.

David Wolkowsky

Key West

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.

...