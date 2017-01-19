Thursday, January 19, 2017
Philanthropist praises Naval History exhibit

I have just seen the Key West Naval History exhibit at the Key West Custom House Museum.

It is a major triumph for Cori Convertito, the curator.

All schools should have a holiday and ship the occupants out to the Custom House.

David Wolkowsky 

Key West

