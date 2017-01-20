Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Reviews recommend no changes to four-lane boulevard
The Key West Engineering Department will recommend no changes to South Roosevelt Boulevard when the issue goes before the City Commission at its Feb. 7 meeting, according to City Manager Jim Scholl.
“With engineering’s review and the staff’s review you can expect to have a recommendation to keep the (corridor) as a four-lane road project as was initially proposed...
