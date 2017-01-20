Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, January 20, 2017
Reviews recommend no changes to four-lane boulevard
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

The Key West Engineering Department will recommend no changes to South Roosevelt Boulevard when the issue goes before the City Commission at its Feb. 7 meeting, according to City Manager Jim Scholl.

“With engineering’s review and the staff’s review you can expect to have a recommendation to keep the (corridor) as a four-lane road project as was initially proposed...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews.
