Detectives seek help in credit card fraud case
MARATHON — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects wanted in a credit card theft and fraud case.
There were no reported arrests as of Thursday.
The victim reported the theft of her credit card on Dec. 22. It had been taken from her purse, which she kept behind the counter at the store whe...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.