Health

The difference between high intensity and high volume cardio

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

High Intensity Interval Training has been a breakthrough for people who want better results in less time. It’s a cardio program that requires up to 90 percent lower training volume and less than half the time commitment of traditional cardio. But there’s a bit of confusion about what a HIIT program looks like.

A HIIT routine requires that you train with an intensi...