Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"

Detrimental effects of feeding brown pelicans

Dear Dr. Doug,

In the past, you printed an article in your Citizen column regarding the detrimental effects of feeding brown pelicans.

It has been most helpful in our quest to raise awareness on the subject.

In light of our recent editorial on the subject and FWC’s ongoing efforts to publish information as well, we were wonde...