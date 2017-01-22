The Bottom Line
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Lower Keys Medical Centerhonors outstanding employees

Lower Keys Medical Center recently honored the hospital’s outstanding employees for October.

The employees honored were

• Jessica Clement, registered nurse, medical/surgical unit;

• Sioux Hall, phlebotomist, laboratory services; and 

•...

