Have you ever gone through the futile exercise of telling yourself not to get angry? If you have, you probably know that the more you say it the angrier you feel. It is perfectly fine and normal to get angry, but when we are deep in the throes of it, we can’t get to a place of compassion. In fact, it is the act of embracing compassion that frees us from the anger.

Before we release anger, we have to feel it. It is impossible to let go of something you haven’t held. Learning how to experience anger, helps us move through it to a place of forgiveness (described in the last column in this series.) Here are tools to help you move through anger:

1. Identify the warning signs

When it comes to anger your body is your greatest ally. You receive signals from your heart, stomach, head, and central nervous system that you are about to get angry. We often feel these signs physically before we acknowledge our anger consciously. Being aware of it can prevent us from doing and saying things that we later regret.

2. Use the 5/5/5 Rule

Much of what angers us doesn’t really matter in the big picture of our lives. Someone cutting in line, or making a less-than-kind comment, is annoying, but has virtually no impact on our future or happiness — unless we allow it. Ask yourself if this is this going to matter in five years, five months or five weeks. If the answer is no, let it go.

3. BE

That is an acronym for Breathe/Excuse. Studies show that even one deep breath starts to slow the heart breathing rates down. This begins to reverse the process of fight and flight and helps you think more clearly. Try one deep breath, quietly so the person in front of you can’t see you doing it. If that doesn’t work and you feel like you are going to explode, excuse yourself. You can say something like, “I need to step out for a moment and think this through.” Or, if you can’t speak that openly to someone, find an excuse to leave. You can say to a customer that you want to check on their account, or ask someone to wait while you look into the matter for a moment. Then give yourself a few minutes to gain your composure. The bottom line is that you want to do almost anything to prevent yourself from saying or doing things you may regret. When it is time to open your mouth and speak, go to the next step.

4. Process

The only way to the other side is to go through things. That means that ignoring something that legitimately hurts us simply won’t work. At the same time, we don’t need to give it more power than it deserves by talking about it to everyone. There are many ways to process anger productively in a way that helps you release it. One of the most effective is a “free write” in which you take a blank sheet of paper and use a stream of consciousness approach to express everything you are feeling. You’ll know when you are done with a free write because you’ll have nothing left to say. Make sure you rip it up when you are done. Reading it only refuels the anger.

We must give ourselves permission to honestly feel the wide range of emotions that human beings experience by virtue of being alive. At the same time, we want to make sure that we control our behaviors and reactions in a way that feels right to us. Anger is a learning tool for us all. We understand the human condition more deeply when we experience the breadth of emotions that we all feel at time, and we ultimately learn by being hurt how to better love ourselves and others.

