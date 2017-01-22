Florida Keys Business

Plunge into paradise

H2O Suites offers private pools in paradise

The transformation is complete.

H2O Suites has replaced the old Spindrift Motel at the corner of United and Simonton streets, welcoming the first guests to its decadent suites on Dec. 27.

Key West’s newest luxury hotel, with the eye-catching waterfall on the front facade, has 22 rooms — and 12 swimming pools.

Seriously.

