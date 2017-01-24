Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Blown Away
Wicked wind wreaks havoc across Florida Keys
Extreme winter winds on Monday made for comfortable temperatures on land but created nightmare conditions on the water in the Florida Keys.
Sustained winds, which fueled angry seas, were between 25 and 35 mph, peaking at about 70 mph at Pulaski Shoal Light in the Dry Tortugas, 50 mph on Cudjoe Key and 47 mph at the Sand Key Lighthouse, according to the National Weather Service.
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.