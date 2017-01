In the first glimpse of the 2017 edition of the Coral Shores High wrestling team, the Hurricanes finished in fourth place of their respective bracket after a 2-3 team record at the MLK Invitational hosted by Miami Jackson.

’Canes senior Oscar Zalddivar, at 182 pounds, and sophomore Zach Rodriguez, 106 pounds, both completed the weekend unbeaten at 5-0 to garner gold medals du...