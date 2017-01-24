1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and built a fire in the stove, thermometer in piazza 53. At 8:45 a.m. barometer 29.61, thermometer 56.5, wind north northeast 4, clouds 4. The steamer Star of the West came in last night and left about midnight. Hatty’s Guinea pigs had three young ones last night but they all died from the cold. As...

