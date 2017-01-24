EVELIO 'LEE' ALMEDA
Evelio “Lee” Almeda died peacefully at his home in Tallahassee, Florida on January 15, 2017 at the age of 93. Evelio is survived by his children; Evelio “Andy” Almeda (Tallahassee), Hazel & William Gower (Tallahassee), Thomas Michael Almeda (Orlando), Patricia Almeda Welichko (Tallahassee); grand-children; Kurtis Gower (Tallahassee),...
